Rise of the robots: the jobs set to be overtaken by technology
Salespeople, spreadsheet jockeys and, er, journalists will be the first jobs to hit the scrapheap due to advances in technology, according to a leading technology expert. 47 per cent of jobs in the USA could be automated within the next twenty years, an Oxford University study found.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Leighton Buzzard Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advice for first time sales rep
|Sat
|Just adam
|1
|Imagination, motivation helps interns gain edge - (Dec '08)
|Feb 18
|Trustco
|25
|Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ...
|Feb 18
|Trustco
|3
|Coffee is for closers
|Jan '17
|bryguy23
|1
|Transitioning out of sales
|Nov '16
|Frank956
|1
|What a sale!!!
|Oct '16
|dde2
|11
|I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale
|Sep '16
|Dan873
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC