Results round-up: React Group, Horizonte Minerals, Range Resources

Specialist provider of rapid response deep cleaning and emergency decontamination services, React Group, announced its final results for the year to 30 September on Friday - its first full year since listing on AIM in mid-2015 via a reverse takeover. The AIM-traded firm said turnover for the period was A 2.4m - compared to A 700,000 for the shorter reporting period from 24 June to 30 September 2015 - with a cost of sales of A 1.4m, up from A 350,000 in the short 2015 period.

