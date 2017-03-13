Realtors Investigated in Hong Kong on Overseas Property Sales 2 hours ago

Realtors Investigated in Hong Kong on...

Hong Kong's securities regulator is investigating whether realtors selling overseas properties are illegally marketing investment plans, according to a lawmaker helping investors who lost money on such deals. Buyers argued that developments promoting guaranteed rental income are so-called collective investment schemes, which need approval from the Securities and Futures Commission, said James To Kun-sun, a member of the city's legislature.

