Radon gas study could lead to testing fraud: BBB

A new study showing high levels of potentially dangerous radon gas in Calgary homes has prompted a warning from the Better Business Bureau about fraudulent radon testers. The BBB fears word of the report could lead to fly-by-night operators knocking on doors pressuring residents to make quick "pay-on-the-spot" decisions for home testing or equipment.

