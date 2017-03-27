Radon gas study could lead to testing fraud: BBB
A new study showing high levels of potentially dangerous radon gas in Calgary homes has prompted a warning from the Better Business Bureau about fraudulent radon testers. The BBB fears word of the report could lead to fly-by-night operators knocking on doors pressuring residents to make quick "pay-on-the-spot" decisions for home testing or equipment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prospecting Ideas
|Mar 22
|prospector123
|1
|Need Sales Feedback!!
|Mar 9
|jburkhart
|1
|Advice for first time sales rep
|Mar 4
|Just adam
|1
|Imagination, motivation helps interns gain edge - (Dec '08)
|Feb '17
|Trustco
|25
|Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ...
|Feb '17
|Trustco
|3
|Coffee is for closers
|Jan '17
|bryguy23
|1
|Transitioning out of sales
|Nov '16
|Frank956
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC