Police urge Edmontonians to close the door on energy scams

1 hr ago

Edmonton police have received 19 complaints involving door-to-door energy sales since the start of January, when a ban went into effect. Door-to-door salespeople are still trying to sell Albertans furnaces, water heaters and electricity contracts, despite a government ban on the practice, Edmonton police said Thursday.

