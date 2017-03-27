Photo credit: usm
University of Southern Mississippi business students Justin McCool and Morgan Musgrove have been selected for the 2017 Eli Lilly Sales Internship a 10-week training program with the global pharmaceutical company. McCool and Musgrove, both Healthcare Marketing majors, competed against students from other schools to earn the training opportunity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prospecting Ideas
|Mar 22
|prospector123
|1
|Need Sales Feedback!!
|Mar 9
|jburkhart
|1
|Advice for first time sales rep
|Mar 4
|Just adam
|1
|Imagination, motivation helps interns gain edge - (Dec '08)
|Feb '17
|Trustco
|25
|Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ...
|Feb '17
|Trustco
|3
|Coffee is for closers
|Jan '17
|bryguy23
|1
|Transitioning out of sales
|Nov '16
|Frank956
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC