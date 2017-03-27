Photo credit: usm

16 hrs ago Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

University of Southern Mississippi business students Justin McCool and Morgan Musgrove have been selected for the 2017 Eli Lilly Sales Internship a 10-week training program with the global pharmaceutical company. McCool and Musgrove, both Healthcare Marketing majors, competed against students from other schools to earn the training opportunity.

