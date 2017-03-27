Philip Morris 'Heat not burn' tobacco...

Philip Morris 'Heat not burn' tobacco sales under scrutiny

Multi-national tobacco giant Philip Morris is giving smokers private demonstrations of its "heat not burn" electronic devices, and insists it is not breaking the law. Through an invitation-only website , the tobacco giant is marketing its IQOS smokeless electronic devices which heat sticks of tobacco called HEETS to release the nicotine addicts crave without burning it.

