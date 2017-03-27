PFD Summit: Smith Implement - Blows U...

PFD Summit: Smith Implement - Blows Up' the Precision Ag Department

Read more: Lessiter Publications

The precision manager of this 5-store dealership fired himself, reassigned the specialists to other departments and took away the safety net. Notables: 35 precision ag techs across 5 ag stores, 54 Performance Edge packages; 300-plus sold in last 24 months; Integrated Solutions made a small profit in 2016.

Read more at Lessiter Publications.

