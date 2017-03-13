Peterson Mfg. Adding 3 Sales Agencies To Team
Vehicle safety product supplier Peterson Manufacturing announced the addition of three new sales agency partners, including Bill Murray & Associates ; Hirsig-Frazier Co.; and John Rice of NorthPro. The new additions have been in place as of the first of this year, and represent a "significant expansion of coverage in Peterson's sales territories," according to a press release.
