Peterson Mfg. Adding 3 Sales Agencies To Team

Vehicle safety product supplier Peterson Manufacturing announced the addition of three new sales agency partners, including Bill Murray & Associates ; Hirsig-Frazier Co.; and John Rice of NorthPro. The new additions have been in place as of the first of this year, and represent a "significant expansion of coverage in Peterson's sales territories," according to a press release.

