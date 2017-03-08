Pegasystems Adds More AI, Robotics Capabilities to Pega CRM
Cambridge, Mass.-based Pegasystems is infusing its customer relationship management offerings with new artificial intelligence and robotic automation capabilities. The company - which Forrester named a leader in its November assessment of enterprise-grade CRM suites - said the new capabilities will enable its customers to optimize their sales and customer service effectiveness with desktop analytics and machine learning.
