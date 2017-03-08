Pegasystems Adds More AI, Robotics Ca...

Pegasystems Adds More AI, Robotics Capabilities to Pega CRM

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: CMSWire

Cambridge, Mass.-based Pegasystems is infusing its customer relationship management offerings with new artificial intelligence and robotic automation capabilities. The company - which Forrester named a leader in its November assessment of enterprise-grade CRM suites - said the new capabilities will enable its customers to optimize their sales and customer service effectiveness with desktop analytics and machine learning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CMSWire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Advice for first time sales rep Mar 4 Just adam 1
News Imagination, motivation helps interns gain edge - (Dec '08) Feb 18 Trustco 25
Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ... Feb 18 Trustco 3
Coffee is for closers Jan '17 bryguy23 1
Transitioning out of sales Nov '16 Frank956 1
What a sale!!! Oct '16 dde2 11
I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale Sep '16 Dan873 1
See all Sales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sales Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,815 • Total comments across all topics: 279,407,107

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC