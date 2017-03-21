Pega deepens its AI capabilities in Pega Sales Automation to help...
Pega makes sales organizations more efficient and effective with an advanced AI engine that more accurately forecasts sales win probability and suggests the next-best actions and content that will boost those odds at every stage of the deal. Most sales automation and partner relationship management software act as glorified reporting tools rather than solutions that actually help salespeople, managers, and agents be more efficient and effective at driving sales.
