Partners Praise Dell EMC Channel Hiring Blitz As 'A Great Thing For Us'

8 hrs ago

Dell EMC is looking to fill nearly 400 channel-related positions, and partners are hopeful the hiring blitz is a sign that Channel Chief John Byrne will elevate Dell EMC's program as one of the industry's best. Nearly 170 of the positions are based in North America, and cover everything from channel marketing, to inside and outside account executives and managers, to sales engineers, product marketers and sales managers, according to the Dell EMC jobs website.

Chicago, IL

