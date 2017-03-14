NSA-born Sqrrl to grow staff after fi...

NSA-born Sqrrl to grow staff after finding its big data niche

Cambridge-based Sqrrl has made the transition from one hot segment of the Greater Boston tech scene to another, and now the startup says it's ready to double down on its new market by hiring salespeople and looking for more funding in 2017. When Sqrrl was founded in 2012 by a team of seven former U.S. government workers - including six from the intelligence-gathering National Security Agency - the startup aimed to help companies unlock their "big data" using a new database technology cultivated at the NSA.

