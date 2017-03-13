New VP of Sales and Marketing at Chem...

New VP of Sales and Marketing at Chemcoaters

Read more: F&M Magazine

Mike Tieri has been named the vice president of sales and marketing at Chemcoaters, Inc. , a leading coil coater as well as a manufacturer of proprietary coating chemistries, at their sister company Eco Green Coatings LLC . The appointment was announced by company president Bill Capizzano.

