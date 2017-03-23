New Sales Navigator Edition Debuts

22 hrs ago

Business social network LinkedIn, which is owned by Microsoft, took a major step into the customer relationship management sector today with the announcement that it would be adding a new enterprise edition to its Sales Navigator service. The new version of the software adds several features designed to help salespeople use LinkedIn as a social selling platform to generate sales leads.

