MrsGrocery.com to create two dozen jobs in Amherst

Two dozen jobs could be coming to downtown Amherst in the coming months after the purchase of the former Scotiabank building on Victoria Street. Brett Mason, president of Mrs.Grocery.com, confirmed that he and partner Carl Firth of Deal Amusements Ltd. have purchased the former bank building.

