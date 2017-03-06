Medline Announces New Chief Marketing Officer
In this role, Ms. Marban will oversee Medline's overall brand strategy focused on finding new ways to reach and engage customers to help position the company for continued growth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advice for first time sales rep
|Sat
|Just adam
|1
|Imagination, motivation helps interns gain edge - (Dec '08)
|Feb 18
|Trustco
|25
|Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ...
|Feb 18
|Trustco
|3
|Coffee is for closers
|Jan '17
|bryguy23
|1
|Transitioning out of sales
|Nov '16
|Frank956
|1
|What a sale!!!
|Oct '16
|dde2
|11
|I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale
|Sep '16
|Dan873
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC