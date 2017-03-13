McCluskey Named Sales and Marketing Director at The Residences at Orchard Grove
LCB Senior Living, LLC , owner and operator of The Residence at Orchard Grove located at 258 Walnut Street in Shrewsbury, MA, is pleased to announce the selection of Scott McCluskey as the community's Sales and Marketing Director. Set to open in Fall of 2017, the Residence at Orchard Grove will include independent, assisted, and Reflections Memory Care living residences for seniors.
