Manager in China motivates staff by m...

Manager in China motivates staff by making them tear up their money

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: NEWS.com.au

A manager at a retail store in eastern China motivates her underperforming sales staff by forcing them to tear up their own 100-yuan bills. A video showing five young salespeople tearing up the notes at the command of their boss at a Gome electrical appliance store in Jinan, Shandong province drew condemnation over the weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Prospecting Ideas Mar 22 prospector123 1
Need Sales Feedback!! Mar 9 jburkhart 1
Advice for first time sales rep Mar 4 Just adam 1
News Imagination, motivation helps interns gain edge - (Dec '08) Feb '17 Trustco 25
Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ... Feb '17 Trustco 3
Coffee is for closers Jan '17 bryguy23 1
Transitioning out of sales Nov '16 Frank956 1
See all Sales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sales Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,643 • Total comments across all topics: 279,867,572

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC