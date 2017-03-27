Manager in China motivates staff by making them tear up their money
A manager at a retail store in eastern China motivates her underperforming sales staff by forcing them to tear up their own 100-yuan bills. A video showing five young salespeople tearing up the notes at the command of their boss at a Gome electrical appliance store in Jinan, Shandong province drew condemnation over the weekend.
