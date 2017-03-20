MacDermid Names New North American Sales Director
Michael Williams brings to MacDermid more than 25 years of sales and sales management experience across the US and Canada. MacDermid Graphics Solutions announced the appointment of Michael Williams as sales director of the MGS North American sales team.
