LuLaRoe's business is booming, but...

LuLaRoe, already fighting a lawsuit accusing it of improperly taxing customers , is now under fire from some of the very salespeople who have powered the multi-level marketer's meteoric growth as a seller of women's clothing. Sales representatives with LuLaRoe -- who are technically independent contractors -- have told CBS MoneyWatch the company misled them about the time and risks involved in launching a LuLaRoe business, as well as the potential income people can earn from becoming a "consultant" who sells its merchandise.

