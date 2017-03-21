Listen Up: This Is How to Build Rappo...

Listen Up: This Is How to Build Rapport With Your B2B Customers

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: AllBusiness.com

Nearly five years ago, our company ran some experiments designed to improve the sales experience. We looked at employees who had expertise within certain categories, and matched those employees with prospects who worked in the same field.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllBusiness.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need Sales Feedback!! Mar 9 jburkhart 1
Advice for first time sales rep Mar 4 Just adam 1
News Imagination, motivation helps interns gain edge - (Dec '08) Feb '17 Trustco 25
Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ... Feb '17 Trustco 3
Coffee is for closers Jan '17 bryguy23 1
Transitioning out of sales Nov '16 Frank956 1
What a sale!!! Oct '16 dde2 11
See all Sales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sales Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,537 • Total comments across all topics: 279,731,435

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC