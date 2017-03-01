jobsYou Probably Dona t Know Who Your...

jobsYou Probably Dona t Know Who Your Work Rivals AreWea re a lot...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: New York Magazine

There's no easy strategy, though, for figuring out who your rivals are - the ones competing against you for the boss's attention, or the leadership slot in that cool new project, or even a higher spot in the office social hierarchy. And according to a study recently published in the journal Psychological Science and highlighted by the Association for Psychological Science blog , we're a lot better at picking out the people that like us than the ones trying to take us down.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Imagination, motivation helps interns gain edge - (Dec '08) Feb 18 Trustco 25
Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ... Feb 18 Trustco 3
Coffee is for closers Jan '17 bryguy23 1
Transitioning out of sales Nov '16 Frank956 1
What a sale!!! Oct '16 dde2 11
I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale Sep '16 Dan873 1
Custom, handmade, knives (Aug '16) Aug '16 Pork chop 1
See all Sales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sales Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Space Station
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,501 • Total comments across all topics: 279,277,871

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC