jobsYou Probably Dona t Know Who Your Work Rivals AreWea re a lot...
There's no easy strategy, though, for figuring out who your rivals are - the ones competing against you for the boss's attention, or the leadership slot in that cool new project, or even a higher spot in the office social hierarchy. And according to a study recently published in the journal Psychological Science and highlighted by the Association for Psychological Science blog , we're a lot better at picking out the people that like us than the ones trying to take us down.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Magazine.
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Imagination, motivation helps interns gain edge - (Dec '08)
|Feb 18
|Trustco
|25
|Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ...
|Feb 18
|Trustco
|3
|Coffee is for closers
|Jan '17
|bryguy23
|1
|Transitioning out of sales
|Nov '16
|Frank956
|1
|What a sale!!!
|Oct '16
|dde2
|11
|I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale
|Sep '16
|Dan873
|1
|Custom, handmade, knives (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Pork chop
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC