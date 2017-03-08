JobSync announces name change to SalesIn

JobSync announces name change to SalesIn

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, March 10, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over the last few months, the team at SyncIT have been busy developing new branding for their extremely popular app for wholesalers and distributors, JobSync - now called SalesIn. "JobSync actually began as a tool for service people to use to manage their jobs in the field", says Damian Smith, Founder and Managing Director of SyncIT.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Advice for first time sales rep Mar 4 Just adam 1
News Imagination, motivation helps interns gain edge - (Dec '08) Feb 18 Trustco 25
Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ... Feb 18 Trustco 3
Coffee is for closers Jan '17 bryguy23 1
Transitioning out of sales Nov '16 Frank956 1
What a sale!!! Oct '16 dde2 11
I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale Sep '16 Dan873 1
See all Sales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sales Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,732 • Total comments across all topics: 279,425,507

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC