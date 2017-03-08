JobSync announces name change to SalesIn

MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, March 10, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over the last few months, the team at SyncIT have been busy developing new branding for their extremely popular app for wholesalers and distributors, JobSync - now called SalesIn. "JobSync actually began as a tool for service people to use to manage their jobs in the field", says Damian Smith, Founder and Managing Director of SyncIT.

