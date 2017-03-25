Industry hires and promotions: March ...

Industry hires and promotions: March 20-24, 2017

Carlo Siracusa is the new head of residential sales for Weichert, Realtors. "In this role, Siracusa will be responsible for leading sales production and sales force growth for Weichert, Realtors, while delivering Weichert's full-service value proposition to all of its customers," said the company in a release.

