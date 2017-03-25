Industry hires and promotions: March 20-24, 2017
Carlo Siracusa is the new head of residential sales for Weichert, Realtors. "In this role, Siracusa will be responsible for leading sales production and sales force growth for Weichert, Realtors, while delivering Weichert's full-service value proposition to all of its customers," said the company in a release.
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prospecting Ideas
|Mar 22
|prospector123
|1
|Need Sales Feedback!!
|Mar 9
|jburkhart
|1
|Advice for first time sales rep
|Mar 4
|Just adam
|1
|Imagination, motivation helps interns gain edge - (Dec '08)
|Feb '17
|Trustco
|25
|Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ...
|Feb '17
|Trustco
|3
|Coffee is for closers
|Jan '17
|bryguy23
|1
|Transitioning out of sales
|Nov '16
|Frank956
|1
