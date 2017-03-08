HIPPEAS Organic Chickpea Puffs announces general manager
HIPPEAS Organic Chickpea Puffs announced the growth of its internal brand team with three significant executive level hires. Led by CPG veteran Joe Serventi, who has been appointed general manager, HIPPEAS has invested in expanding its sales force nationwide with the addition of Josh Francis as vice president of sales and Luke Ledyard as director of sales.
