Hidden camera investigation finds most Calgary car dealerships breach consumer rules
Calgary consumers are still more likely than not to be exposed to questionable sales tactics and advertising practices when they're trying to buy a new car - even after a government push to clean up the industry. Those are the results of an undercover operation by the Automobile Protection Association , an industry watchdog group whose secret shoppers watched salespeople try to wring out thousands of dollars from people they thought were unsuspecting consumers.
