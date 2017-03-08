HeBS Digital Opens New London Office; Strengthens Commitment to...
Part of an aggressive global expansion strategy, the new office will support HeBS Digital's continuous growth in Europe and its mission to help European hoteliers drastically increase direct bookings and lower overall distribution costs through industry best-of-breed digital technology, consulting and marketing. HeBS Digital is growing! The firm is pleased to announce its continued growth in the European region with a new office in London, England.
