For MSPs, Good Sales Enablement Is All About Educating, Training Key Stakeholders

17 hrs ago Read more: CRN

An effective sales enablement team has dedicated resources, a clear sense of purpose and a commitment to educating salespeople and clients, said MSP executive Gary Elliott during a presentation to fellow solution providers Sunday. Sales enablement is the rope or wire that ties an organization's sales, engineering, operations and service delivery functions together, according to Elliott, vice president of sales enablement for Dallas-based Magna5.

