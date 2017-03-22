Flint Group reorganizes rotec sleeves and adapters sales team
With the goal of providing a higher level of support to its Flexographic Products business, Flint Group is reorganizing its Flexographic Products sales force with several organizational changes. Bob Adler has been promoted to director of sales North America for the rotec sleeves and adapters business of the Flexographic Products division.
