Five ways you can avoid the 'big bank' upsell
When's the last time the average Canadian could walk into their local bank branch and expect to have their financial needs objectively evaluated? Needless to say, it's been a while. Recent shocking headlines have revealed that Canada's five big banks have allegedly been pressuring their employees to upsell, deceive and even lie to customers to meet sales targets and keep their jobs.
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need Sales Feedback!!
|Mar 9
|jburkhart
|1
|Advice for first time sales rep
|Mar 4
|Just adam
|1
|Imagination, motivation helps interns gain edge - (Dec '08)
|Feb 18
|Trustco
|25
|Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ...
|Feb 18
|Trustco
|3
|Coffee is for closers
|Jan '17
|bryguy23
|1
|Transitioning out of sales
|Nov '16
|Frank956
|1
|What a sale!!!
|Oct '16
|dde2
|11
