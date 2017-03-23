eleader mobile app to boost Nigerian ...

eleader mobile app to boost Nigerian businesses

Committed to developing mobile software for all types of businesses across the globe, eleader in partnership with its Nigerian partner, AnalyticsRim Technology Services at the weekend introduced its advanced field force management, sales force automation software to Nigerian market. The solution which uses mobile phones and tablets to help manage and support all actions in point of sale was recently introduced into the country as part of the eLeader growth strategy.

