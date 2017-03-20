Editorial Assistant, Threshold Editions

Editorial Assistant, Threshold Editions

This position includes key editorial and administrative tasks and will provide an opportunity to learn editorial and publishing skills. Responsibilities include: acting as liaison to production and other support departments, logging and tracking agent submissions, providing reader's notes on manuscripts, scheduling meetings, answering the phone, routing invoices and contracts, preparing materials for marketing, positioning, and sales meetings; tracking catalog copy and covers, requests for author photos, etc; and acting as a proactive point person for authors and agents on everyday requests.

