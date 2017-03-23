Dover Honda Receives The Presidenta s...

Dover Honda Receives The Presidenta s Award From American Honda

16 hrs ago

Customer service and satisfaction, sales, training and facilities are all evaluated as criteria for the recognition. This is the third time that Dover Honda, which recently completed a $10 million renovation at their state-of-the-art dealership located at One Dover Point Road in Dover, NH, has been awarded the President's Award.

