Digital retailers bring monthly payment offers to the web

15 hrs ago

Some tech companies are bringing a new layer of precision to online car deals with platforms that offer consumers accurate monthly payments before they come to the store. This is a crucial step forward from the payment-estimate calculators that have become commonplace on many dealer sites, where shoppers can play around with down payments, loan lengths and annual percentage rates to get ballpark figures that could be way off once they actually sit down with salespeople.

