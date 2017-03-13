Dell EMC to host first META Executive...

Dell EMC to host first META Executive Partner Summit 2017

13 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Dell EMC today announced the launch of its first ever META Executive Partner Summit 2017 which will be held at the Hilton Mauritius Resort and Spa from 15th - 17th March. Through the event, Dell EMC aims to empower its top channel partners to transform their businesses, deliver exceptional customer value and achieve unprecedented growth and profitability.

