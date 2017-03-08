Country Garden shuts China showrooms ...

Country Garden shuts China showrooms for Johor's Forest City project amid FX controls

Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Country Garden Holdings, the developer of the massive Forest City project in Malaysia's Iskandar special economic zone, says it is adapting to stricter foreign exchange policies and diversifying its sales strategy for the project. SINGAPORE: Country Garden Holdings said on Friday that it has shut China showrooms that promote its Malaysian Forest City development, to adapt to China's stricter foreign exchange policies as well as diversify its sales strategy for the project.

