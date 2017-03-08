Country Garden shuts China showrooms amid tighter FX controls
Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd said on Friday it has shut some China showrooms that promote its Malaysian Forest City development to adapt to stricter foreign exchange policies and as it looks to diversify its sales strategy for the project. SINGAPORE: Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd said on Friday it has shut some China showrooms that promote its Malaysian Forest City development to adapt to stricter foreign exchange policies and as it looks to diversify its sales strategy for the project.
