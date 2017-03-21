Could MannKind Corporation's Marketin...

Could MannKind Corporation's Marketing Blitz Pay Off?

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Motley Fool

The biotech's stock price is down nearly 80% over the last 12 months. MannKind's situation hasn't improved in 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need Sales Feedback!! Mar 9 jburkhart 1
Advice for first time sales rep Mar 4 Just adam 1
News Imagination, motivation helps interns gain edge - (Dec '08) Feb '17 Trustco 25
Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ... Feb '17 Trustco 3
Coffee is for closers Jan '17 bryguy23 1
Transitioning out of sales Nov '16 Frank956 1
What a sale!!! Oct '16 dde2 11
See all Sales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sales Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,180 • Total comments across all topics: 279,728,569

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC