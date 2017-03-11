Coughlin top salesperson in state - again
Nick Coughlin, right, receives an award for being top GM sales in the state of Ohio from Heiner Steffan, a GM representative. A salesperson from Coughlin Auto in London was the top salesperson in the state for two consecutive years, selling more General Motors vehicles than any other person in Ohio in 2015 and 2016.
