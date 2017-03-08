Corporate Vision Magazine names Thermocopy's DeNicola CFO of the Year
J. Mark DeNicola , Thermocopy CFO and director of sales and marketing, has been named CFO of the Year - USA by Corporate Vision Magazine. Corporate Vision Magazine has named Thermocopy CFO and Executive Director of Sales and Marketing J. Mark DeNicola as their 2017 CFO of the Year USA.
