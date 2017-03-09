Coldwell Banker Acquires Sam Armstrong Realty
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage has acquired the assets of Southern California-based Sam Armstrong Realty, Inc., which operated as Coldwell Banker Armstrong Properties, the NRT LLC company recently announced. The firm's broker/owner, Teri Armstrong-Hardke, and 66 sales associates will affiliate with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.
