Cold weather, hot hatch: Ford finding...

Cold weather, hot hatch: Ford finding early Focus RS sales success - Roadshow

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: CNET News.com

The Big Blue Oval has pushed over 3,500 Focus RS models out the door since it went on sale in the summer of 2016. That's an average of more than 500 models a month, with sales holding strong through the winter, thanks in part to its standard all-wheel drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CNET News.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Imagination, motivation helps interns gain edge - (Dec '08) Feb 18 Trustco 25
Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ... Feb 18 Trustco 3
Coffee is for closers Jan '17 bryguy23 1
Transitioning out of sales Nov '16 Frank956 1
What a sale!!! Oct '16 dde2 11
I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale Sep '16 Dan873 1
Custom, handmade, knives (Aug '16) Aug '16 Pork chop 1
See all Sales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sales Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,222 • Total comments across all topics: 279,295,027

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC