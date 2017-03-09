Cold callers sold farming couple enou...

Cold callers sold farming couple enough printer ink to last 1700 years

1 hr ago Read more: The Age

Cold calling salespeople who bullied a farming couple with one home printer into buying enough ink to last them nearly 1700 years acted illegally, a tribunal has found. The Melbourne-based office supplies company has been ordered by the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal this week to pay more than $90,000 to the Queensland cattle farmers after it sold them more than 2000 printer ink cartridges.

