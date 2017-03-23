Choose agent with care
Some may know numerous salespeople - a friend of a friend, someone they knew from high school or maybe it's their wife's co-worker's husband. I would caution you to do more research, and take more care in your decision because it is one of the most important you will make.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Castanet.net.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prospecting Ideas
|Mar 22
|prospector123
|1
|Need Sales Feedback!!
|Mar 9
|jburkhart
|1
|Advice for first time sales rep
|Mar 4
|Just adam
|1
|Imagination, motivation helps interns gain edge - (Dec '08)
|Feb '17
|Trustco
|25
|Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ...
|Feb '17
|Trustco
|3
|Coffee is for closers
|Jan '17
|bryguy23
|1
|Transitioning out of sales
|Nov '16
|Frank956
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC