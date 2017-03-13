Chobani dethrones Yoplait as top US yogurt brand in sales and market share

In 2011, Yoplait held a 25% share of the US yogurt market making it the leading yogurt brand at the time, but come 2016 it had slipped to third, behind Chobani and Dannon, with a 19% market share. The US yogurt market struggled overall, however, sliding 0.3% to $7.6bn for 2016, according to Nielsen data.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dairy Reporter.