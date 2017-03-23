Chemcoaters Names Mike Tieri VP of Sales and Marketing
Effective immediately, Chemcoaters appoints appoints Mike Tieri as vice president of sales and marketing. Company president, Bill Capizzano, announced the appointment in March.
