CFPB Imposes Record Fine on National Bank
On Thursday, September 8, 2016, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau , in connection with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the City of Los Angeles, announced that the government was levying a combined fine of $185 million on Wells Fargo, N.A. for aggressive sales tactics related to "cross selling" from January 1, 2011 through July 2015. Specifically, these problematic sales tactics arose from Wells Fargo's practice of providing financial incentives to its employees to cross sell financial products, i.e. open a credit card for a deposit customer.
