Canada calls on Israel to ban all binary options 'immediately'

A screenshot from the Canadian government's new website designed to prevent citizens falling victim to binary options fraud, March 6, 2017. While Israel has failed for a decade to tackle the widely fraudulent binary options industry now estimated to fleece $10 billion a year from victims worldwide, Jason Roy, the chairman of Canada's newly formed Binary Options Task Force, is pleading with the Israeli government to shut down binary options "immediately."

