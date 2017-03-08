Canada calls on Israel to ban all binary options 'immediately'
A screenshot from the Canadian government's new website designed to prevent citizens falling victim to binary options fraud, March 6, 2017. While Israel has failed for a decade to tackle the widely fraudulent binary options industry now estimated to fleece $10 billion a year from victims worldwide, Jason Roy, the chairman of Canada's newly formed Binary Options Task Force, is pleading with the Israeli government to shut down binary options "immediately."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advice for first time sales rep
|Mar 4
|Just adam
|1
|Imagination, motivation helps interns gain edge - (Dec '08)
|Feb 18
|Trustco
|25
|Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ...
|Feb 18
|Trustco
|3
|Coffee is for closers
|Jan '17
|bryguy23
|1
|Transitioning out of sales
|Nov '16
|Frank956
|1
|What a sale!!!
|Oct '16
|dde2
|11
|I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale
|Sep '16
|Dan873
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC