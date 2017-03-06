Can IBM Watson Find Its Mojo Through a Salesforce Einstein Partnership?

What are the implications of an integration between Salesforce Einstein and IBM Watson - and will it really advance AI in the workplace? Not long after the closing bell rang on Wall Street yesterday, Salesforce CEO Mark Benioff and IBM Chairman, President and CEO Ginni Rometty announced a global strategic partnership between their companies to advance the adoption of artificial intelligence in the enterprise through an integration of Salesforce Einstein and IBM Watson . The news came just hours before Salesforce announced the general availability of Einstein AI to all of its customers across sales, service, marketing and commerce as part of Spring '17, Salesforce's 52nd major product release in 18 years.

